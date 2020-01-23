Flint School Board and community convinced confronting structural debt with any school closing is harmful

(01/23/2020) - Flint Schools are struggling with a heartbreaking decision: which schools should close to save the district?

An emotional outcry from parents and community members on Thursday night as the board scrambles to come up with a plan to get out of the red.

It was week 3 of a school board workshop aimed at eliminating debt. Over the past two weeks, we learned the board was against closing Pierce and Eisenhower, but they made it clearer on Thursday night.

They can't all agree to close any Flint Public school.

"It's not a lot about this budget. It's about we will never grow if we keep doing this because parents choose based on how mad you made them," Vice President, Diana Wright said.

Council member, Blake Strozier added, "I know we have do cuts. I know we have to balance our budget. I know there needs to be decisions made, but I'm asking administration, I'm asking the board, I'm asking those that are up here in this room today, come with a plan that unites this city together instead of divides us further."

The board needs to comply with its enhanced deficit elimination plan. They are facing a structural deficit of $5 million and need to cut those yearly expenses by February or the state will take matters into their own hands.

Dr. Lopez presented his five plans, each saving on custodial costs, transportation, utilities, and personnel.

The plans are ranging from saving just over $400,000 by consolidating one school , to consolidating five schools, saving $2.1 million.

If the board decides not to close any school, Dr. Lopez says the state's Department of Treasury could come in and make the decision.

Still, that didn't stop the community from showing their disapproval.

"The school is the hub of the community like one person said in there. You look at certain areas on the north side. Civic Park was thriving. They shut it down, and all the students went to charter schools, and it looked like a third-world country over there. It looked like an atomic bomb that went off over there and decimated the neighborhood," Flint resident, Arthur Woodson said.

There is a meeting scheduled on Thursday, July 30 for the board to vote on the plan.