Flint schools continue planning for deficit elimination without closing schools like Pierce Elementary

(01/16/2020) - Flint Community Schools is frantically trying to save money and climb out of debt.

The district is currently looking at possibly some school buildings.

On Thursday night, Superintendent Derrick Lopez shared results of walk-throughs on the city's east side. Those include schools such as Pierce, Scott, Potter, and Doyle-Ryder.

One of those schools brought on a lot of attention.

"The message if you close Pierce is that these kids don't deserve an education, and I don't think that you guys want to send that message. I really don't," Flint resident, Alec Gibbs said.

During the workshop, Lopez told the school board that consolidating Pierce into Doyle-Ryder and Potter would save the district about $325,000.

Following public disapproval, the board suggested moving in another direction.

"I think the board is at this point where they would rather not close Pierce and absorb that in the budget," Lopez said.

If the school board decides to keep both Eisenhower and Pierce open, they would still need to prove to the state that they are, in fact, finding ways to eliminate debt.

"If in fact, we move Holmes into Brownell, and the junior high school into Holmes as one portion of that, and then consolidate Scott into Southwestern, that would be half of the plan and therefore get us to a point where we can actually have a really productive conversation with the Department of Treasury about moving in the right direction," Lopez said.

Over the last two weeks, Lopez took notes of each person who spoke passionately about Pierce and Eisenhower. He hopes that helps fuel approval for a millage set for March 2020, totaling $30 million.

"If we're interested in investing in our schools and making sure that the schools remain viable in the city of Flint, then we need those communities that were really vocal to come out and support our millage proposal to make sure that those schools remain viable in those communities because that will be a key piece of us being able to deal with our deficit," Lopez said.

The school board plans to meet and discuss debt elimination again on Jan. 23. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m., but discussion on consolidation plans will begin at 7 p.m.

They plan to have a final vote made on Jan. 30.