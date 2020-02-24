Flint Schools superintendent Lopez hopes voters will say "yes" to millage

(02/24/2020) "How many of you know, you can't borrow your way out of debt?"

That's a question posed to parents Monday by Flint Community Schools district superintendent, Dr. Derrick Lopez..

"We have a $5.7 million dollar structural deficit, " Lopez said.

District officials have spent months, even years, looking for a way out it.

Monday, superintendent Lopez met with parents to explain what he believes is the answer.

To not only get the district on better footing financially, but create a pathway that will enable the district to offer a better education for Flint children.

"The point of the matter is, we heard you. And we saw you, and thus the millage and the millage conversation." he said.

Dr Lopez said these two proposals on the March 10th ballot, if passed, would help keep class sizes small, increase pay for teachers and not raise taxes for Flint residents.

"So there is no tax increase for the actual residents of the city of Flint. We are just asking you distribute it differently," Lopez explained to parents,

What Lopez said they will not do is close schools.

After a consolidation plan proposed by Lopez was rejected by both the Board and the community.

" That was mainly what I wanted to hear, perhaps, they are not going to close the schools. which was another good thing to hear," said grandparent, Gloria Price.

"I'm going to vote yes for the millage and I hope other people will vote yes. We just have to so stand up for our babies," said parent, Lillian Yopp.