Flint Symphonic Wind Ensemble holding free concert Sunday, Feb. 23rd

(02/16/20) - An afternoon of soothing and delightful music is something you can experience one week from now when the Flint Symphonic Wind Ensemble holds another concert.

The theme is "The People's Choice," featuring selections chosen by the ensemble.

The concert is taking place at Mayfair Bible Church on Sunday, February 23, at 3 p.m.

Band director Chris Anderson and Pastor Michael Breznau of Mayfair Bible Church stopped by the ABC12 studio to share more information about the event.

ABC12 alum Randy Conat will emcee the event.

Admission is free, however, goodwill donations are accepted.

Click here to learn more.