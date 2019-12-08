Flint Symphonic Wind Ensemble hosts 'Jingle All the Way' holiday concert

(12/08/19) - What is the Christmas season without music?

The Flint Symphonic Wind Ensemble is hosting a holiday-themed concert Tuesday, December 10.

The concert will feature music from Holst, Handel, Danny Elfman, Franz Biebl and Leroy Anderson.

The concert starts at 7 p.m. at the Flint Central Church Of The Nazarene

located at 1261 W. Bristol Road.

Admission is free, but there is a free will donation accepted that will benefit the Salvation Army Youth Band in Flint.

To learn more about FSWE, visit this website.

