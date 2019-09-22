Flint Township Wahlburgers apologizes to UAW-GM workers turned away

(09/22/19)- Wahlburgers in Flint Township has issued an apology -- for the way some UAW workers were treated at the restaurant Saturday.

According to their Facebook post, the family says they were told they couldn't sit in the patio area because they were wearing union shirts.

They said were also told there were no seats available inside.

The family left without being served.

Sunday--- Wahlburgers released a statement saying:

"Wahlburgers stands with and respects all striking UAW-GM workers.

Yesterday, a Flint employee spoke inappropriately to a UAW. That employee is no longer with the company and we apologize to the family.We are inviting all striking GM workers to come visit us in Flint and enjoy 50 percent off your bill," Wahlburgers said.

