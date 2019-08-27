Walmart evacuated on Corunna Road in Flint Township

(8/27/2019) - The Walmart on Corunna Road in Flint Township was evacuated for a threat investigation Tuesday evening.

The Flint Township Police Department was on scene as everyone cleared the building. Police said they were called after 6:40 p.m. for a report of a threat.

As of 7:20 p.m., police said there is not an active threat at the store and there were no reports of any injuries of any kind.

Dispatchers said it is Walmart policy to evacuate in a scenario like this.

Police asked people to avoid the area while the investigation was going on.

