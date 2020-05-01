Flint Township police mourning the loss of K-9 Thor

(5/1/2020) - The Flint Township Police Department is mourning the sudden loss of K-9 Thor.

Thor was off duty when he died last Sunday, likely of sudden heart failure.

Thor and Officer Meiser graduated from the Oakland K-9 Police Academy in November 2018. They served the Flint Township Police Department together for the past year and a half.

Thor helped locate 145 grams of cocaine, 30 grams of LSD and 60 grams of ketamine during his career. He also responded to numerous calls in the township and around Genesee County.