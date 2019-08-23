Flint Township woman dies following hit-and-run crash

(8/23/2019) - A 91-year-old woman who was struck by a vehicle and left in the roadway Thursday afternoon in Flint Township has died.

Police said the woman, Helen Marie Booth of Flint Township, died on Friday from injures she had received in the hit-and-run crash.

Police say Booth was struck by a passing vehicle just after 2 p.m. near a set of mailboxes on South Valley Drive near Elms Road.

The vehicle involved then took off, according to police, leaving Booth lying in the roadway. She was taken to an area hospital in critical condition and died Friday.

Police were still looking for the at-fault driver on Friday. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call the Flint Township Police Department at 810-600-3250 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL.