Flint Township woman hit by Silverado in critical condition

(07/30/19) - A Flint Township woman is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle before sunrise early Tuesday morning.

Police were dispatched to the scene of the accident on South Linden Road near Town Center Pkwy. at 4:15 a.m.

Investigators say a Chevrolet Silverado was traveling south on Linden when the 60-year-old driver accidentally hit a 41-year-old woman who was walking in the roadway along the inside of the left southbound lane.

According to a press released from the police department, the man stopped immediately, called 911 and has been cooperating with the investigation.

Again, the woman suffered critical injuries.

Alcohol and/or drugs are not believed to be a factor.

The crash remains under investigation.

