Flint Twp. Police searching for persons of interest in Macy's assault

(6/20/2020) - Flint Township Police want to question two people they are calling persons of interest about an incident that happened earlier this week at Macy's at the Genesee Valley Center.

Police are looking for Damire Canell Palmer, 18, of Mount Morris and Damarquay Jovan Palmer, 22, of Flint Township.

Flint Township Police were called to the Macy's store on Monday, June 15 at 5:45 p.m. They were called for an assault complaint. Police say an employee of the store was assaulted by a man who left the scene with another individual after the assault.

Investigators were able to obtain store surveillance video.

Flint Township Police say the assault was recorded and shared on social media. Investigators have not released any details about what led up to the assault.

Macy's released a statement that said after reviewing materials, it is clear the attack was unprovoked.

Flint Township Investigators are seeking the facts surrounding the incident and encourage Damire Palmer and Damarquay Palmer to meet with investigators so their statement can be provided.

Anyone who knows the whereabouts of these individuals is urged to contact Detective Hart (810) 6003250, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-422-JAIL (5245) or go to www.crimestoppersoffint.com

