Flint Women's Forum one step closer to erecting 'Rosie the Riveter' statue

(1/31/2020) - Local sculptor Joe Rundell rubs his hands over the hands of his latest masterpiece -- a statue of Rosie the Riveter.

"There were areas in here that I had a hard time getting into and forming so this was the most difficult," he said.

Rundell tried not to add anything that wasn't originally there.

“I've tried to make Rosie as close as I could to the original poster,” he said.

Rosie is an iconic figure in American history. She represents women who went to work in the factories around the country during World War II, when the men were shipped off to war.

Amber Taylor is the president of the Flint Women's Forum, the group that has worked for more than two years raising the $40,000 needed for the statue. She said Rosie the Riveter and her contributions should not be forgotten.

"She basically stepped into her husbands role into his boots and his coveralls," Taylor said. "What they did during the war was keep the war efforts going. If it wasn't for women like Rosie the Riveter that went into AC Plant in Flint and and into the tank plant in Grand Blanc you know we don't have the history. But, now we have it and we can say it's here born and bred in Flint Michigan."

Taylor stands next to the life-sized replica and she can hardly contain her excitement.

"Just to see her today is very emotional for me," she said.

Rosie's next stop is to the foundry for bronzing, which will take about four months. She is expected to be unveiled the summer of 2020 and will be positioned in her final resting place at Bishop International Airport.

