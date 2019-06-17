Flint a finalist for prestigious international award, $200,000 prize

(6/17/2019) - The city of Flint is in the running for an elite honor, which comes with a $200,000 cash prize.

The city is one of 10 finalists for this year's Engaged Cities Award. Flint is competing against cities of all sizes across the United States and some internationally.

The award recognizes work being done in cities to partner with residents and solve a diverse range of problems.

Flint is on the list because of its Flint Property Portal, which is designed to collect information on property conditions in an effort to provide resources to help improve vacant lots and blight across neighborhoods.

Cities submitted applications in January. Up to three winners will be announced in October.

Other cities in the running are:

-- Atlanta, Georgia.

-- Aurora, Illinois.

-- Bogota, Columbia.

-- Chicago, Illinois.

-- Lakewood, Colorado.

-- Orlando, Florida.

-- San Francisco, California.

-- London, England.

-- Plymouth, England.