Flint activist pleased with Michigan police reform proposals

Flint activist Johnie Walker III is pleased with the seven-point police reform package laid out by Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Her proposals include:

-- Allowing MCOLES to suspend or revoke officers' licenses when they engage in conduct that adversely affects their ability to perform their duties or conduct that is detrimental to their police department.

-- Require all law enforcement agencies to keep disciplinary records in officers' personnel files.

-- Require MCOLES to establish a statewide registry of verified police misconduct claims for the public.

-- Require officers to forfeit their retirement benefits if they are convicted of a felony related to misconduct on duty.

-- Mandate law enforcement agencies to report the use of force with data broken down into race, sex, disability, sexual orientation, gender identity, national origin, religion and age.

-- Creating an independent investigative and prosecutorial process for deaths involving law enforcement.

-- Requiring continuing education for officers as a license requirement and standardizing policies or training on de-escalation techniques, cultural competency and implicit bias.

Flint activist and community organizer Johnie Franklin III said he was especially happy with No. 2 on the list, which would mandate all agencies maintain disciplinary records of officers.

"That is something that actually we as in Black Lives Matter have been trying to push in our city, and to see that coming from the attorney general, at least we know we're all on the same page somehow, some way," Franklin said.

He added that, while it's a good first step, he'd like to make sure black community members are involved in the education and training portion of this proposal -- namely the de-escalation and implicit bias training.

"When you think about it from a broader spectrum, when you continue to keep things under police or government control without no citizen type of voice and they're not really listening to us at the end of the day, then you're going to continue to have the same result," Franklin said.

Attorneys for the Police Officers Association of Michigan told the Detroit Free Press that they agree with some of Nessel's proposals, but they have questions about how the public misconduct registry would work.

Mainly, the association questions whether other government employees should be included or are police officers being singled out.