Flint activist reacts to George Floyd's death while in police custody

(05/27/20) - As people continue to seek justice for the death of an unarmed man in Minneapolis, people in the black community in mid-Michigan are speaking out.

"I believe you're setting the environment for something to explode. People are tired of marching and not getting no results," said Leon El-Alamin.

El-Alamin is founder and executive director of the M.A.D.E. Institute in Flint, and he's doing his part to help rehabilitate people and reform the criminal justice system.

The outpouring of comments online and El-Alamin's reaction show that the outrage and anger over George Floyd's death extend beyond the streets of Minneapolis where protests have been ongoing.

"It makes me angry. It makes me upset," El-Alamin said.

He says the video where an unarmed Floyd is being pinned to the ground by a police officer's knee, resulting in the man's death, is just the latest example of injustice.

"I'm even a little agitated at the people that's standing around and continuing to videotape it. Okay, it's good to catch the footage, but if you have 20 people standing around, why not do something," El-Alamin said.

The shooting deaths of Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, who were unarmed, too, are also fueling the outrage.

In Floyd's case, El Alamin wants to see charges filed, which is something that Floyd's family and the mayor of Minneapolis have called for as well.

"From the unions to insurance companies, all these people need to be held accountable that continues to be layers that protect these officers from being held accountable for these murders. These are murders that they're doing," El-Alamin said.

El Alamin also pointed out the difference between the police response to recent protests in Michigan over the "Stay Home" order compared to crowds being met with tear gas and rubber bullets in Minneapolis.

"You see individuals with guns and things like this protesting. No one's being arrested, but the minute you have a group of black folks or any other ethnic group willing to stand up and do something similar, then you're going to have the tear gas, then you're going to have the arrests," he said.

El-Alamin, who is also certified in youth and adult mental health first aid, says all of this is leading to more psychological and emotional trauma for the black community.

"When you don't get justice in the criminal justice system when things like this is occurring and you're abiding by the rules, and you continue to end up on the bottom, that does something to you mentally," El-Alamin said. "You add COVID and other things, the mental state of Black America right now is... we in a state of emergency."