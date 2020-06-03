Flint advisory council taking ‘one step after another’ to eliminate racism

(6/3/2020) - Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced her support for police reform in Michigan on Wednesday.

She said the goal is to enhance the policies and training to make sure everyone is treated with dignity and respect.

The city of Flint is already embracing that effort with the creation of its own advisory council. Wednesday afternoon was the first of what's expected to be weekly meetings.

At the table are members of the national Black Lives Matter group, the Concerned Pastors of Flint, the city and representation from area police agencies.

Dewaun E. Robinson and Johnie Franklin, members of the Black Lives Matter movement, don't want this to become a political step stool for anyone. Franklin said egos were checked at the door.

"Everybody has their own organization, where they meet or debrief after every single meeting. Then, we come back with the next step. It's just, you know, one step after another each time. Like we're just going to keep on doing this until, you know, things actually change,” he said. “And, even when stuff changes, you still have to change the systemic issue, systemic justice. You have to go all the way through, 100-percent."

All eyes have been on Flint since Saturday night's march, when police lowered their batons and joined the people they serve as they walked for justice in the wake of George Floyd's death.

Franklin and Robinson said Wednesday’s meeting and unity event beforehand were a good start. They want the interest and momentum to stay high to achieve concrete, visible change in regards to police brutality and unlawful arrests.

The two said the pressure they've put on society is already resulting in progress and they're eager for what's to come.

"The thing is, really seeing it all the way through and ensuring policies change, our legislators understand this mindset has to go and all across the world, that we have to end white supremacy," Robinson said. "We have to destroy discrimination, blow up structured racism, right? For us to really coexist with each other, we have to be about that, right? Very transparent, very honest and very genuine and just a love for humanity."

Black Lives Matter has two peaceful protests scheduled this weekend.

At 5:30 p.m. Friday, the group will be set up in Grand Blanc Township. On Saturday, they’ll start at Club 69 and march down Saginaw Street to Fifth Street in Flint.