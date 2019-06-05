Flint airport receives $8 million FAA grant

(06/05/19) - Bishop International Airport in Flint is the only airport in Michigan to receive a portion of $840 million in Airport Improvement Grants awarded by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) Wednesday.

"We're seeing big investments made in Flint, Michigan at the airport in order to unlock that economic engine in the airport," said Bailey Edwards, FAA Assistant Administrator of Policy.

Bishop Airport was awarded more than $8 million to make changes to Runway 9-27, which is its main runway. Deputy Airport Director of Operations & Maintenance, Nino Sapone, says travelers will not be impacted by the construction.

"For the traveling public it'll be seamless," Sapone said.

While crews are doing the upgrades to 9-27 over 100 calendar days, Runway 1836 will become the primary runway. 1836 is also the airport's longest runway.

Sapone says the changes to 9-27 will help increase safety and upgrade the airport's infrastructure.

"That includes pavement rehabilitation, electrical lighting upgrades. We're going to add additional 25 foot shoulders to each side of the runway and also update all the electrical components that support the runway in the field vaults," Sapone said.

Sapone says they'll get the ball rolling on the project this fall/winter with construction beginning in spring 2020.

Last summer the Flint airport was awarded $4 million to repave Taxiway Charlie. That project is nearing completion.

RELATED: Bishop International Airport awarded $4 million for infrastructure improvements

RELATED: Multi-million dollar capital investment project underway at Bishop airport