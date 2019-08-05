Flint and Burton mayoral races, school proposals on ballot Tuesday

(8/5/2019) - Tuesday is election day in several Mid-Michigan communities, including mayoral primaries in Flint and Burton.

Several school districts also are millage and bond questions before voters.

Voters in Flint and Burton will pare down the slate of candidates for mayor to two in each city. The top two candidates in each city will square off in the general election in November.

Flint Mayor Karen Weaver is running for re-election against term limited State Rep. Sheldon Neeley, Gregory Eason and Don Pfeiffer.

Burton Mayor Paula Zelenko is not running again. Lynne Freiberger, Duane Haskins and Danny Wells are running to take her place.

Nine candidates also are running for four positions on the Burton City Council.

Byron, Chesaning, Fenton, Frankenmuth and Montabella schools have sinking fund, millage and bond questions on the ballot.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. See the Michigan Secretary of State website to find your polling location and view a sample ballot before heading out to vote.