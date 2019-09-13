Flint area, Thumb placed under Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Friday

(9/13/2019) - The National Weather Service placed the Flint area and Thumb region under a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Friday afternoon and evening.

The watch includes Genesee, Huron, Lapeer, Sanilac, Tuscola and counties to the south. The Saginaw area and west are not included.

National Weather Service forecasters say thunderstorms developing west of Metro Detroit around 3 p.m. were expected to expand in coverage and head north through the afternoon and evening hours.

Pockets of thunderstorms popped from Huron County south to the Michigan-Ohio state line. Severe Thunderstorm Warnings were in effect for parts of Livingston and Oakland counties, but they since have expired.

A cold front moving east through Mid-Michigan on Friday afternoon is touching off the storms. The main threats are damaging winds, lightning, torrential downpours and isolated small tornadoes.

The risk of severe weather should subside by late Friday evening.