Flint-area men accused of stealing pickup truck, violating stay home order

(4/15/2020) - Two Flint-area men face seven charges each, including violating Michigan's stay at home order, for allegedly stealing a pick-up truck.

Police say 37-year-old Richard Welch of Flint and 35-year-old Zachary Cross of Flushing were arrested were Monday morning in Tuscola County.

Both men are accused of being involved in the theft of a pick-up truck. They face charges ranging from conspiracy to commit the crime, to violation an executive order as Michigan is in a state of emergency.

If convicted, they face 10 years in prison for possession of burglary tools.