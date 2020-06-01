Flint-area police ready to start conversation after George Floyd's death

(6/1/2020) - A familiar face at Sunday's protest in downtown Flint over the death of George Floyd was the officer who started it all.

Flint Township Police Det. Chris Miller fist bumped and walked alongside protesters who took part in demonstrations after George Floyd's death in Minneapolis, Minn.

Det. Chad Miller works with the Flint Township Police Department. He was seen fist bumping the crowd on Saturday, which defused a tense situation and ended with police and people coming together peacefully to march against racial injustice.

Miller said this is a difficult conversation that has to start with police.

"It's gotta start. It can start with me. Let it start with me," he said. "If a fist bump and a hug starts a movement, I'm all for it."

That sentiment really carried over to Sunday's peaceful protest, which felt more like a family reunion or a backyard party at times.

Several Genesee County sheriff's deputies threw on a mask and gloves and fired up the grill. They handed out hot dogs complete with all the fixings to the demonstrators.