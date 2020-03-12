Flint area projects get $3 million from supplemental state budget

(3/12/2020) - Five organizations and projects in the Flint area will split $3 million in funding included in a supplemental state budget, which passed the Michigan Senate on Thursday.

Senate Minority Leader Jim Ananich, a Democrat from Flint, helped secure funding for the following projects:

-- $1 million for Sloan Museum in Flint, which is undergoing a renovation and reimagining its exhibits.

-- $1 million for for Educare early childhood education in Flint.

-- $700,000 to support the North Flint Food Market, which is hoping to open in an area of north Flint that is considered a food desert.

-- $200,000 to resurface the Linden Creek Pathway in Flint.

-- $200,000 for a water line replacement project in the city of Burton.

“I’m happy to report that some of our area’s most important community resources will receive funding in this budget,” Ananich said. “These are projects and programs that will directly benefit the everyday lives of folks in my district.”

The $321 million spending bill also includes financial assistance for adults age 25 and older to attend community college courses and partially restores funding for the Pure Michigan advertising campaign.

The community college funding allows older students who don't have an associate's or bachelor's degree to attend courses with no tuition.

The Pure Michigan funding partially restores money that Gov. Gretchen Whitmer vetoed in October. She is expected to sign the funding bill when it arrives on her desk.

The Associated Press contributed to this story