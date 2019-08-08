Boil filter water advisory affects Flint residents, causes businesses to close

(8/8/19) - The Flint Farmer's Market is a very popular stop for area residents.

They too are dealing with a loss of water that is affecting business.

Several businesses had to close due to a lack of clean water available. Others were open for a while but decided to close early because they couldn't clean up properly.

"The problem is that we have food that's already prepared," Sandra Weston, co-owner of Charlie's Smokin' BBQ said. "We have dishes that have to be cleaned. We have hands that have to be washed. I just got back from the store buying like 40 gallons of water."

The ban will be in place for at least 24 hours until water samples pass standards, because a loss in pressure could allow bacteria to enter the water system.

Interruption in service is very limited, so residents likely will have water but the pressure change may be noticeable.

Customers will be advised when the boil water advisory has been lifted.

Anyone in the city of Flint not using bottled water is advised to flush their system for seven minutes with the water filter off. That will clear the line of air and sediment that may turn water brown.

Any water used for cooking, washing dishes, brushing teeth or making ice should be boiled for at least one minute. A new water filter should be installed after the boil advisory is lifted.