Flint brings Soap Box Derby Racing back after decades long hiatus

(06/07/2019) - Soap Box Derby racing is returning to Flint.

Twelve kids will take their mark at Chevy Commons on Saturday, in an attempt to represent Flint at the All-American Soap Box Derby Race in Ohio next month.

Saturday's race marks the city's return to its rich racing history.

Hours from now, Tim and Chase McCallum's efforts to build a Soap Box Derby car will be put to the test at Chevy Commons.

What began with an assembly workshop in May, has morphed into a beautiful, shiny blue soap box derby car.

14-year old Chase McCallum will be rolling down the sloping asphalt. in hopes of qualifying for the All-American Soap Box Derby Race in Akron, Ohio on July 20th.

We asked McCallum what he liked best about working alongside his dad, who won the Flint Championship back in 1982.

"Spending time," he replied,"and working on the car together."

The two put about 40 hours of labor into the project.

Bringing soap box derby racing back to Flint is the brainchild of Kevin Cronin, executive director of Flint Soap Box Derby.

His late grandfather, Donald Cronin, was Mayor when Flint built the Derby Downs Race Track behind Flint Southwestern in 1969.

Cronin named the track after his his late grandfather, and maintains it through the Keep Genesee County Beautiful program.

Cronin says he's like to see this track restored to its former glory someday.

"We've got a lot of enthusiasm and a lot of excitement for it," he said,

"and so I hope that carries over in to the track and making this a program that's viable and really endures for a while."

Official races took place in Flint until the mid-nineties.

In the meantime, Chase and Tim McCallum are focused on what happens on race day when Chase will be competing against eleven other kids from four other schools and the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Flint.

The father-and-son duo's car, painted bright blue, grey, and purple, is noticeably flashier than the others. Tim, who owns a body shop, admits looks aren't everything:

"Just because it looks good don't mean it's fast," he explained.

Saturday's racing action gets underway around 8:30 am and will continue throughout the afternoon.