Flint business hit by two separate fires in one day

(8/16/2019) - Black smoke filled the air in Flint Friday night as a major fire erupts at a mid-Michigan business.

The flames started there not once, but twice today and by the time it was over Cut Rate Auto Parts in Flint lost everything.

Fire Departments from around Genesee County called to put a fire out at Cut Rate Auto in Flint.

"Flames shooting out. The front wall coming down about 20 minutes after they got here," Matt Reynolds.

“It was bad there was flames coming way up past the top of the building. You could see it all the way down from Pierson Rd and 75,” Corey Anderson.

The smoke was visible for miles and some saw it from as far as Mount Morris.

“I like oh man lots of rubber and lots of plastic. I'm like it's going to go up quick,” Ellis Schor said.

Flint Battalion Chief Steve Cobb says this isn't the first time firefighters were called out to this business on Friday.

He says around 10 am one of the employees caught a car on fire inside the building, which burned about a third of the business.

Cobb says this fire took time to put out, but it was out when they left.

"We went through with our thermal imagining cameras and made sure everything was nice and cool. We weren't picking up on anything. We made sure we killed power to the building, and we left,” Cobb said.

Then the second call came in hours later around seven this evening. He says this time the fire was worse and destroyed the entire building.

“The problem that we had was it was a typical garage a typical storage area for car parts,” Cobb said.

No one was hurt in either of the fires. Fire investigators are going to come out and investigate how this second fire started.

