Flint City Council decides to acquire former St. Agnes property on Pierson Road

(06/28/19) - The city of Flint is seeing some movement with the old St. Agnes/House of Esther property on West Pierson Road.

"It's deplorable and the grass not cut. People in and out that you don't know who they are," said Charles McFadden.

Residents in the area are not pleased with the overgrown grass, broken glass and general unkempt condition of the property.

McFadden walked the property Friday and saw that some people have started to use a building on the back of the land for dumping.

McFadden has lived behind the property since the early 1970s. He can see it clearly from his house and has many fond memories. So does his neighbor Lendra Brown.

"We need a safe place for our kids to come and congregate, learn things, get educated, exercise," Brown said.

Flint City Council made steps toward getting the property back in order Friday by voting to acquire it. The cost is roughly $71,000 in back taxes.

"We have that available for this particular program. We have about $80,000 in the pot right now," said First Ward Councilman Eric Mays.

According to state law, local governments get the chance to purchase "all parcels foreclosed by a County Treasurer's Office" that are located within that local government before it is put up for public auction. The next public auction is in September, but the city is under some deadline pressure.

The property sits in Ward 1, which Mays represents. The last known owner was "God City of Refuge," according to the treasurer's office.

"In this pilot program that I'm trying to setup - it's been about 15 [properties] and that's in a period of over three years," Mays said.

One of the properties is the former Jefferson School on North Street. It was foreclosed on about three years ago and it is now the Second Chance Church and Community Center.

They distribute water and baby products every Tuesday. Pastor Derrick Aldridge said it is important for buildings like this to stay active and not vacant as a way to fight blight.

"I hope it [the program] grows to more and more as more people learn about these legal opportunities we have," Mays said.

City council members also decided on a resolution to allow Yvonne Penton to acquire the property for her nonprofit organization, House of Esther, which helps first time mothers.

There are steps that need to happen before that transfer is finalized, however. House of Esther previously operated on the property under the former owner.

Penton said the House of Esther didn't have a landlord once the previous owner forfeited the property. The landlord also does not live in the area.

Now with the city involved she says there is more structure and someone to communicate with.

The treasurer's office says the city has until July 2 to officially acquire the property.