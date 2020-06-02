Flint city leaders announce several actions to promote racial unity, healing

(6/2/2020) - The city of Flint is creating a Black Lives Matter Advisory Council for the Flint Police Department.

Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley said he wants to ensure those working to address the issues of police brutality have a seat at the table.

The new advisory council was one of several actions city leaders announced Monday in reaction to protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minn.

-- Flint Police Chief Phil Hart said the department is instituting training to help officers identify and work through implicit bias.

-- The city is considering a new ordinance that would forbid anyone from using bias when reporting a crime because the color of someone's skin made them nervous.

-- The Flint City Council is considering a resolution to denounce the use of illegal restraint methods and create a zero tolerance policy against them.

-- The council also is considering a resolution that declares racism a public health crisis.

-- Neeley also announced he's working to form a Council of Black Mayors to address systemic racism across the country.

"Black lives matter. Our lives matter. You all matter," he said. "We have to wok together for a better tomorrow. Today, action will take place in the city of Flint -- not just talk but real action."