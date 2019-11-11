Flint community invited to see new mayor sworn in Monday

(11/11/19) - The Flint community was invited to see its new mayor sworn in on Monday.

The ceremony was scheduled for 12 p.m. at City Hall.

Former State Representative Sheldon Neeley will be the 94th mayor of Flint.

Poll numbers show he beat incumbent Karen Weaver in the election last week by 205 votes.

Election leaders said there had been more than 13,000 casted ballots.

Neeley resigned from his position as State Representative on Friday.

He told ABC 12 News there was a new vision and plan to continue to move Flint forward.

"It's a great feeling, a euphoric feeling throughout the city. The residents are happy and excited."

Neeley said one of the first things on his agenda was to take a close look at the city's finances.

He also said he was paying for the decorations and food for the swearing-in ceremony.

"It sets a tone, understanding that I work for the public. I work for the people and we wanted to make sure we didn't take away any additional tax dollars for this particular activity to celebrate my swearing-in."

