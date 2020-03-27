Flint community mourns loss of bishop, pastor, preacher due to COVID-19

(03/27/2020) - The Flint faith community is mourning the losses of three highly respected men this week.

COVID-19 took the lives of Bishop Robert Earl Smith Sr., Pastor Kevelin Jones of Bountiful Love Ministries and Elder Freddie Brown over the past couple days.

Superintendent Myron Lett of Detroit also passed away due to COVID-19.

“Pastor Kevelin Jones and Bishop Robert Smith were both fathers to me. I had the chance to serve at Bountiful Love Church of God in Christ under pastor Kevelin Jones for years,” said pastor Chris Martin of Cathedral of Faith Ministries.

He said both elder Brown and pastor Jones had underlying health conditions.

“He taught all of us a lot about family and faith and a lot about having joy," Martin said. "He was a man of hospitality. He was the guy that would give you anything that you had.”

Martin recalls a lighter but fond memory of Smith, a man respected locally, regionally and nationally for his boldness.

“He would often go to Genesee Valley with bull horns and preach repentance or the bible or go door to door and preach,” Martin said.

He also recalled Brown’s loyalty as a servant and a family man. He said so much has happened in such a short period of time, it’s hard for him to realize this is reality.

“God is in control and he has the ability to deliver us, heal us, and strengthen us, and that’s what people need to believe right now,” Martin said.