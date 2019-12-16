Flint detectives bless families with Christmas gifts after handling their cases

(12/16/2019) - Christmas is coming early for four families who had a challenging year.

The Flint Police Department's Criminal Sexual Conduct Division "adopted" the families after working their cases. The unit surprised them Monday with a holiday haul that rivals Santa Claus.

One soon-to-be mother now has a crib with a changing station for her little boy on the way. Another mother of seven didn't know if she could afford presents this year, but these officers made sure the family will have gifts under the tree.

One little girl got so excited that she tore her present right open.

"Yea, she just hugged that little shirt so tight. She knew it was hers. She likes when stuff is hers," said Marteka Rice. "It was actually sweet it was nice to see somebody else to put a smile on my baby's face for Christmas."

The detectives used their own money to buy these gifts. They plan to continue doing this every year.