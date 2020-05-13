Flint doctor, restaurateur discusses mayor’s reopening task force

(5/13/2020) - The state continues to slowly take steps to get our economy back on track, while minding the data to avoid a second wave of COVID-19.

In Flint, the task force in charge of how the City will reopen is already at work.

Mayor Sheldon Neeley created the group of more than two-dozen City leaders two weeks ago, saying they'll work in tandem with the Governor's multi-region plan to relax stay-at-home restrictions across the state.

“We are on the down slope compared to other states that are on the up slope; and I'd much rather be where we are, than where they are,” Dr. Bobby Mukkamala said.

He believes the state has handled the coronavirus pandemic well so far.

The longtime Flint doctor was just named President of the Michigan State Medical Society and is part-owner of several downtown Flint restaurants, so he offers a unique perspective on the task force guiding the City's reopening.

“As far as a timeline before things are back to normal, the way they were prior to 2020, I'm looking at next year,” he said.

Dr. Mukkamala said bars, restaurants and movie theaters will likely take months to open; but he said, there is a way to get other employees back to work soon.

“Where it's a small group of people that can keep the appropriate distance and manage customer interaction, whether it's with masks or sort of glass shields,” he explained. “Those are going to be the ones that are easiest to open because we already sort of know what it takes to reopen that safely.”

He's asking everyone to be patient throughout this process.

“My concern is just that people won't take it seriously, while we're trying to reopen the economy and it'll create that double bump that everybody's worried about,” he explained.

Dr. Mukkamala pointed to his trip to a home improvement store Wednesday. He said only about 25% of customers were wearing masks, which is even required to get into the store.

“If you're breathing in the same air as somebody that's potentially infected for several minutes, while you're waiting to checkout or something like that, there's a risk there of catching this disease,” Dr. Mukkamala said.

Which he explained might not put your life at risk, but it could cause you to lose a loved one.

“It's an unnecessary and preventable death, and at the end of the day that's my purpose of existing, is to keep people healthy. And so, if some precautions and the way we do business, keeps grandma and grandpa healthy, then why not,” Dr. Mukkamala said.

