Flint eatery raising money for charity this weekend

(9/5/19) - A family run business is giving back to the community this weekend.

Bring your appetite and your wallet or purse - because the food items you purchase will go a long way to helping others.

The sizzle and smell of fresh meat on the grill can whip up an appetite real fast.

For the past two decades, World Class BBQ and Dave Burton has served up Flint tasty barbecue and sides.

But, this weekend is extra special.

For the 8th year in a row, all proceeds from sales through Sunday will go toward helping several local organizations, including Catholic Charities.

World Class BBQ owner Dave Burton said, "We picked Catholic Charities because they do a lot of good in our community. And they've been operating since I was a small kid I was aware of them here. So, they are just a wonderful charity."

Burton says his business on the corner of North Saginaw and Pierson has raised $120,000 to help those in need.

"You as a business person has a social responsibility to the community in which you operate. So, that's first and foremost. And my mother always instilled giving in me as I grew up."

It's a labor of love with the help of family and friends that makes this retired accountant's eatery, one that customers keep coming back to.

Brian Millstead from Flushing dropped by for a bite to eat, "I'm driving a truck. We're doing some work for the city on Dupont there, so, on my way through and wanted something bbq."

Flint resident Deidra Walker commented, "They have the best bbq in town. Wouldn't go anywhere else."

Weather permitting, Burton hopes to raise and donate $20,000 dollars through Sunday.