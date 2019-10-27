Flint eviction shines light on mental and physical health

(10/27/19) - A mid-Michigan woman is evicted from her home in Flint, but what was found inside is shining a light on mental health.

The Flint home was suffocating from years of buildup, but in Genesee County, there are resources available to help prevent similar situations.

On the outside, this Flint home appears neat and well kept by the homeowner, but inside, a much different story.

Littered with debris from top to bottom, a smell so foul, workers cleaning out the home needed face masks before entering.

"Things got worse than I ever planned on it. I just couldn't keep up," the woman who lived in the home said.

The woman, who wishes to be unidentified, says she had lived at the home on Pettibone Avenue since 2015. Mental and physical health issues, as well as a role as caregiver to her disabled brother and boyfriend, left little room for anything else. Things, for that reason, got out of hand.

"I just wish I could've had time to do the cleaning, but every time I started cleaning, things would happen, and I wouldn't get it done," the woman said.

Her boyfriend died in July. Ten days ago, she was evicted.

"One of the aspects of depression is that people lack motivation or the feeling to get up even to get out of bed. If you're feeling like staying in bed and not feeling well and getting up, you don't feel like you have the energy to do cleaning or to take care of yourself or sometimes even take a shower, so some of those basic needs, that certainly can impact your health and your environment," Katie Baxter said.

Baxter is the senior Senior Director of Clinical Services with the Genesee Health System. Baxter says it's important to discuss mental health to help prevent cases like this.

"Sometimes, I think family members, we might want to go in and clean everything out, but we're going to throw everything away. That can be very distressing to the person if they don't have others helps of support available. I think that's very important to keep that in mind. To be a trusted individual that you're working with the individual to get the help they need and not kind of forcing it on them," Baxter said.

The Genesee Health System provides mental health services like cognitive behavioral therapy and self help groups.

Baxter says if you know somebody or have a family member who's experiencing something similar, they can get help by calling 2-1-1.