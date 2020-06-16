Flint exploring ideas to expand outdoor seating downtown without closing streets

(6/16/2020) - The transition toward reopening Michigan is advancing with salons back in business, bottle returns back open and cities looking for ways to boost their economies.

Flint leaders are looking at ways to boost downtown businesses without closing streets like other cities in Mid-Michigan.

One approach gaining traction around the state involves closing streets in downtown areas to accommodate outdoor seating and encourage customers to get out and spend their money while staying safe.

But Flint is exploring other options.

The city's summer events usually attract thousands of people to the downtown area and boost local businesses. But in 2020 will be very different.

The Back to the Bricks promo tour was postponed to October, the Crim Festival of Races is going virtual and the Fourth of July concert and fireworks are canceled. That's after downtown Flint restaurants were closed about three months during the coronavirus pandemic.

"The plug pulled the day before St. Paddy's Day. Then it was, 'Yeah, we'll be closed for a month.' Then a month became two, and a month became three," said Rodney Ott, owner of The Loft. "It was sad. I mean, downtown was a ghost town every day."

Fast forward three months and downtown business owners like Ott are hoping the city can give them a boost.

Plans are already under way in places like Saginaw, where the City Council voted unanimously on a resolution allowing bars and restaurants to serve alcoholic beverages on public property along Hamilton Street.

In Bay City, the City Commission is permitting temporary road closures in the downtown area to give bars and restaurants more outdoor space.

"Well, it makes people feel safe too, you know?" Ott said. "I own an indoor bar and night club. If you've got outdoor seating, people that just want to drink and still spread themselves out because we are still involved in a pandemic."

Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley's office is brainstorming some different ideas besides closing streets.

"The city is continuing to look at options and gather input on how to increase outdoor seating without closing down streets," says a statement from the mayor's office.

For the next couple weeks, Ott is purchasing patio seating and contacting the Michigan Liquor Control Commission to approve his setup. He's also encouraging others to take care of their servers when dining out downtown.

"They've been sitting without making any money for three months, so if you come out, tip well," Ott said. "They're eager to serve you. They're eager to take care of you, and also, most importantly, they're eager to make you feel safe."

Neeley said last week that is plans to provide an update on ideas to boost downtown businesses closer to Fourth of July weekend.