Flint family seeks justice for daughter's murder; Crime Stoppers offers $2,500 reward

(09/12/19) - Three months after Corrynn Adams was murdered, her case is still unsolved. Thursday her family pleaded for help.

Police have not received any tips in the murder of the 18-year-old.

"Every day I wake up in the morning I forget that she's not here anymore, and then it hits me all over again," Lee Adams said.

After losing their son Collin in an an accident in 2009, Lee and Louis Adams are standing behind a podium with unanswered questions about the night Corrynn was murdered.

Her parents remember her as the practical joker of her five siblings. They describe her as outgoing, tough and wise.

Corrynn was sleeping when gunshots were fired into a home on the 500 block of West York Avenue in Flint. Police say it was around 3:15 in the morning on Thursday, June 20 when Corrynn woke up to escape the gunfire.

She ended up getting pelted with bullets. Police do not believe she was the intended target of the shooting.

"A lot of people don't want to speak up but I'm actually begging and pleading today for somebody to say something," Louis Adams said.

Police say they have no leads, but the family is holding out hope that someone will come forward.

Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for tips delivered to them through telephone or mobile app. You can call 1-800-422-JAIL to deliver your tip anonymously. Every little bit of information could potentially lead to a break in the case.

"It could be something small. It doesn't matter," said Julie Lopez, Crime Stoppers of Flint and Genesee County.