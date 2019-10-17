Flint fashion designer takes creations to international runway

Fresh off the runway!

A Flint fashion designer is stepping into the international spotlight.

Shay Oliver has been designing locally for years-- but she says her first fashion week experience was something she never expected.

"I've always had a passion, well, for fashion," said designer Shay Oliver.

That passion has taken Shay Oliver from the bricks of Flint, to the runway over 2,000 miles away at Vancouver Fashion Week.

"The rep, Anna, she reached out to me through Instagram through a DM message," said Oliver.

That message ended up being the opportunity of a lifetime, having her new 12 piece collection showcased in front of some of the biggest names in the fashion industry.

"It was not chaotic like I thought it would be," said Oliver. "You see videos of project runway and in the back everyone is hustling and bustling, trying to get things done. But everything was really organized and I had people to help me."

The pieces are one of a kind-- bright, sparkling, and eye catching-- but there's one thing they all have in common, they were inspired by Flint.

"Just the whole entrepreneurial scene in Flint Michigan. I just feel like we have tons of talent," said Oliver. "Just so many entrepreneurs springing up and they're bold, they're innovative and they're just putting their foot the the pedal and pushing and going."

Oliver says these pieces will be available on her website starting in November.