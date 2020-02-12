Flint fashion designers take New York Fashion Week

These shoes were made for walking and that's just what they did --down the runway at this year's New York Fashion Week.

"Hearing the people ooh and ahh. Just talking about it right now will give you chills," said Flint shoe designer, Philip Loving III.

Loving has been creating one of a kind shoes for a while for his company Walk N Art-- and bringing his designs to New York fashion Week was a moment he had only dreamed of.

"I got the call right away from the producer there to come and participate," he said. "Then this time around I wanted to bring people from my hometown with me."

He wanted to bring other Flint designers who have been striving for their moment in the spot light.

"He has always been the person to open the door for somebody else," said designer, Kayla Wilburn. "To do modeling, fashion, whatever it is; anyone he could collaborate with, he has just always been that person."

From bringing fellow designers, models, coaches, and photographers-- Loving wanted to bring Flint Fashion to the big stage in New York.

"For the kids to see it. For them to know that it is possible to make it from Flint to New York," said designer, Erica Walker. "It is possible."

You can learn more about Walk N Art and the custom pieces in the fashion show by visiting their Facebook Page.