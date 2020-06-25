Flint finalizing plans for $3 million recreational trail

(6/25/2020) - Flint is finalizing plans for a new three-mile paved recreation trail that will connect existing trails and complete the city's stretch of the Iron Belle Trail.

The $3 million final segment of the Grand Traverse Greenway will run along land Flint is purchasing from CSX beginning in the area of Pengelly and Hemphill roads and running to to Kearsley and Grand Traverse streets.

Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley expect to complete the $525,000 purchase of 47 acres from CSX before construction of the trail begins next year. The trail is expected to open in 2023. The Flint City Council approved the land purchase Wednesday.

“Completion of this trail helps to celebrate the beauty of Flint," Neeley said. "Walking and biking trails are building blocks for a happy, healthy community — plus this project will be a major asset for other ongoing economic development efforts.”

The new trail is the final link in the 18-mile Grand Traverse Greenway, which connects the Flint River and Genesee Valley trails, Flint's final section of the Iron Belle Trail running from Belle Isle in Detroit to Ironwood in the western Upper Peninsula.

The greenway connects Chevy Commons, downtown Flint, the Flint Cultural Center, Genesee Valley Center mall, Stepping Stones Falls, Bluebell Beach and other attractions near the Flint River.

The $3 million cost of the new trail is coming from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, federal Choice Neighborhoods Initiative and other fundraising efforts.

The $30 million Choice Neighborhoods Initiative is the program Flint is using to replace the former Atherton East apartment complex.