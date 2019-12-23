Flint finally gets $300,000 reimbursement for emergency manager legal fees

(12/23/2019) - The city of Flint finally received a $300,000 reimbursement for emergency managers' legal fees related to the water crisis, Mayor Sheldon Neeley announced.

City officials have been wrangling with state officials to obtain the payment for more than two and a half years, Neeley said.

Flint's former emergency managers incurred the legal fees during the water crisis. Former Gov. Rick Snyder promised the payment twice in 2017, but the Michigan Department of Treasury never delivered the money.

Flint City Hall finally received the promised check, which was dated Dec. 19. Neeley said he appreciates Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration for finally providing the funds.

“The city of Flint endured a lot under state appointed emergency managers," he said. "We cannot undo the past, but we are working hard in Flint to move forward."