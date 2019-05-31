Flint fire chief seeks funding to ward off expected job cuts

(5/31/2019) - Flint’s fire chief is asking the City Council for additional funding to prevent cuts to the fire department.

Fire Chief Raymond Barton said a federal SAFER grant helped to hire 33 firefighters, but that funding has run out. Those jobs would be in jeopardy if council doesn’t come up with a solution.

On Friday, Barton said the budget as presented now leaves the department with 68 firefighters, but he needs 71 to 74 to operate the department without shutting down any stations.

Council members could propose a budget amendment that would help solve the problem.

The Flint Police Department is also scheduled to discuss their budget with the council on Friday. The police and fire departments are the last Flint departments to present their budget requests to the council.