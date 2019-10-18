Flint fire stations receive new mattresses from a local furniture store

(10/18/19) - Sleep is something that can be fleeting for the brave men and women who rush to the scene of a fire.

One mid-Michigan furniture store hopes to help them to have sweet dreams when they're at the station.

Ashley Homestore dropped off a dozen mattresses, box frames, and other bedding accessories - to replace worn out ones at Flint's Fire Station-1 this morning.

The home furnishing center is donating 100 mattresses - courtesy of Bedgear - to fire stations in Flint and Lansing.

It's their way of giving back to the community.

"It's going to mean a lot, because they lay down and rest and you don't get up with the aches and pains of sleeping on an old mattress where you can feel the springs or the bed frame in your back, when you're laying down to go to sleep. And like I said, and I'm not exaggerating, some of our mattresses are actually, was here before I hired and that was 1987," said Flint Fire Chief Raymond Barton.

As to what will happen to the old mattresses.

They'll be collected and donated to the charity organization - "My Brother's Keeper."