Flint firefighters rescue fire victim from roof of her home

(8/14/2019) - Flint firefighters rescued a woman from the roof of her home after a fire in the basement filled the house with smoke.

The fire broke out early Wednesday afternoon in the 700 block of Lyndon Avenue, just east of Saginaw Street and north of Pierson Road.

The first Flint Fire Department unit on the scene immediately jumped into action, saving the woman who had crawled out the second floor window onto the roof.

Battalion Chief Ramsey Clapper said firefighters set up a ladder and brought the woman to the ground. She was taken to an area hospital for treatment, but her condition was not immediately known Wednesday.

Investigators say the fire started in the basement and the heat ruptured a water line. That helped extinguish some of the fire.

Authorities believe the cause was accidental, but Michigan State Police fire marshals were trying to determine what sparked the fire.