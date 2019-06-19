Flint firefighter Rico Phillips receives NHL's national community service award

(6/19/2019) -- Flint firefighter Rico Phillips has been a hero in the community for a long time.

On Wednesday, the Flintstone was recognized on a national stage for his commitment to making his community a better place through hockey.

Phillips was selected as the 2019 recipient of the Willie O’Ree Community Hero Award during the NHL Awards Show in Las Vegas.

Phillips started and manages the Flint Inner City Youth Hockey program with the Flint Firebirds. The NHL is taking notice of how the program positively contributes to the Flint community, according to a post on the league's website.

"For the past six years, this program has provided the children of Flint, MI, the opportunity to play hockey for free. Throughout the nine-week program, high school hockey teams and parents provide mentorship and assistance on and off the ice," a post about Phillips on NHL.com says.

"Through the youth hockey program, Phillips has promoted cultural diversity while adhering to a strong set of values. The program builds character by promoting commitment, hard work, belief and openness. The impact is felt by the participants, their families and our volunteers. Rico is an inspirational leader, coach, hockey official and career day speaker who spreads a positive message to our youth and community."