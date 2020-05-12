Flint first responders and frontline workers to receive one-time hazard pay bonus

(05/12/2020) - The city of Flint is giving thanks to those risking their health and lives day-in and day-out during the coronavirus pandemic.

The city is issuing a one-time hazard bonus to about 300 city employees including police, fire, and public works.

"We really appreciate them much more than the dollars and cents really speaks to," Mayor Sheldon Neeley said.

Throughout the state of Michigan, 32% of all coronavirus cases are African American, and communities of color like in Detroit and Flint continue to be hit the hardest.

The city of Flint makes up nearly 40% of all coronavirus cases in Genesee County. The county has the highest number of reported deaths outside of metro-Detroit, so it's no doubt Flint's first responders and frontline workers are facing some serious danger.

"We know that the people who work in this community had more chance of being engaged or confronting COVID-19 in the first person. What we have to do is make sure that we provide or incentivize in addition to the good will that they put forth, a few dollars to make sure that we compensate them through this very difficult time," Neeley said.

Between the city administration, union presidents, and partnering members of council, the city is moving forward with the plan for hazard pay for these city employees.

"Even though we have a budget that's very fragile, we went to work very hard. We collectively worked with the union presidents to put something together just for this piece to show our gratitude for the service they have provided," Neeley said.

The hazard pay is based off of a three-tier system including $1,200 for sworn police officers and firefighters, $750 for other eligible police and fire staff, and $1,000 for eligible DPW Water Service Center employees.

Neeley says this money would cover recent expenses like personal PPE or temporary housing away from their loved ones.

Then, in some ways, it may help with moving forward.

"This helps them along the way, whether it be college tuition when school resumes or extra mortgage payment or justification that's going to be much needed for all of these individuals later on," Neeley said.

That decision was approved by city council with a 6-0 vote during a meeting that lasted until almost 5:00 in the morning. The members who voted yes include Herbert Winfrey, Monica Galloway, Eric Mays, Maurice Davis, Santino Guerra, and Jerri Winfrey-Carter.

Mayor Neeley notified City Hall department heads on Monday night that they'll no longer be required to stay past 9 p.m. when council runs late.

The mayor said the meetings have been poorly run and quarrelsome for months, and they'll no longer be subjected to what he calls unreasonable working conditions.