Flint gets $1.6 million to test backlog of sexual assault kits

(9/20/2019) - Flint police are receiving more than $1.6 million to test a backlog of sexual assault or rape kits.

U.S. Rep. Dan Kildee of Flint helped obtain the funding from the Justice Department as part of the National Sexual Assault Kit Initiative. It will allow investigators to go through untested kits and bring justice for the victims.

“With this grant, our community will be able to better identify predators and prevent future violent crimes,” said Kildee.

Medical professionals gather DNA and other evidence with the kits after a victim reports a sexual assault. The kits are taken to a laboratory for testing, including running any DNA through state and federal databases.

However, hundreds of thousands of sexual assault kits nationwide are sitting in evidence storage and laboratories waiting to be processed. In Michigan, 1,177 kits remain untested -- some for 30 or more years.

Michigan now has a rape kit tracking system, so investigators and victims and follow their kits through the testing process and none get lost.