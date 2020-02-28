Flint gets $293,000 to help public housing residents access resources

(2/28/2020) - It's a grant they have been working to secure for years. And, Friday the Flint Housing Commission received nearly a quarter of a million dollars from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

It's a piece of the $37-million they've sent to communities across the country.

It is a very competitive process because there are more than 3,000 public housing authorities in the country.

It was an exciting day for the Flint Housing Commission team.

"We're really excited to be able to expand our capacity in order to serve more residents who live in public housing," Resident Services Specialist, Allie Herkenroder, said. "We can see how much they can grow and meet their self-sufficient goals."

Right now 1,100 families live in public housing throughout Flint.

The Flint Housing Commission said this grant, totaling $293,250, will help them become self-sufficient and to eventually buy their own home.

The money will be used to connect them to resources like, financial literacy, job training, educational opportunities, as well as health and wellness programs.

The Commission said the specifics aren't worked out just yet, but what they provide will be based on what individual housing members need.

HUD's Midwest Regional Administrator, Joseph Galvan, traveled from Chicago to present the check.

"If we can help that single mother, if we can help connect her so she can go forward, receive her education, to be able to find a job, that's gonna trickle down to her children," he explained. "And, our children, your children, are our most valuable resource. We have to make sure that the little ones have the role models."

There will also be a focus on ensuring older residents can age in place. The Flint Housing Commission said they're looking at ways to make sure that's possible.

