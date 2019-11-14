Flint gospel musician 'honored' with credit of 1984 song sampled on Kanye's ‘Jesus is King’ album

(11/14/19) - Jeffrey LaValley is considered by many as musical royalty in mid-Michigan.

"Flint is a very musically blessed city," LaValley said.

The Flint gospel musician has been a part of hundreds of musical projects, including solo work and collaborations with other musicians and choirs.

But it's a melody he created and wrote in 1984 that has gotten the attention of Kanye West.

West featured a sample of LaValley's song on his latest album, Jesus is King. West samples it in the song "Selah."

"Selah, which means pause, reflect," LaValley said.

The original song is called "Revelation 19:1." It was recorded by the New Jerusalem Church Choir in 1984 in Flint at the church. LaValley has been the musical director at New Jerusalem for decades.

"My pastor, the late Bishop Odis Floyd, walked over to the organ during communion service with his Bible open and he flung his Bible down on the organ and said 'sing this.'"

And the rest is history. Church choirs and musicians across the globe have performed it, including West. LaValley says he never saw that coming.

"I got a call from my niece in Phoenix saying congratulations," LaValley explained. "Congratulations? Congratulations for what? 'Your tune is on Kanye's album.' Girl, shut up (laughs)."

He was amazed when he saw his name listed as a writer.

"With a song being that old all he had to do was a mechanical license because at this point it could be considered public domain," LaValley said. "And for them to even include me in the credits, in most cases that wouldn't happen, especially for a sample that small, so it had to mean something to him as well."

He says the popularity of Selah is bringing more attention to the original version.

"He's reaching an audience that maybe the 1984 version would never reach, so for me it's an honor," LaValley said.

He is also open to the possibility of West performing the song in Flint.

"I don't know. I'd love for him to. I'd love to see him come to Flint, and I know that would be controversial," LaValley said. "I look at it as God is using him to bless me all over again."