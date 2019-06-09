Flint-area children recieve 1,200 free bikes from Krystal Jo's Diner owner

(6/9/2019) - Krystal Jo's Diner owner Tony Tucker hosted his sixth annual bike giveaway Saturday, providing 1,200 Flint-area children with a piece of summer fun.

Tony Tucker, owner of Krystal Jo's Diner in Flint, gave away 1,200 free bikes to Flint-area children -- the sixth year he as provided bikes at the start of summer.

The bikes are donated by generous community members and are either repaired or rebuilt by Tucker's volunteers. Saturday's giveaway took place at Potter Elementary, Holmes Elementary and Neithercut Elementary schools in Flint.

Tucker looks forward to the annual giveaway at the beginning of summer.

"My goosebumps get goosebumps. It's pretty awesome," he said. "One of my favorite things to do is just lay back and see what people are doing and what they're talking about. That's the best thing: To hear a child tell mama, 'That's the one I wanted.'"

Tucker said he has a warehouse full of bikes for children to choose from, but only they know which one is special to them.

"Nobody knows what a kid wants. They know what they want," he said.

Resources like HAP and Genesee Health System also attended the giveaway to provide more information for children and their families about the importance of staying healthy.