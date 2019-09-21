Flint leaders respond to gun violence, hoping to prevent future tragedies

(09/21/19) - "We don't need to be having funerals. We need to be having more graduations," State Representative, Sheldon Neeley said.

Flint leaders are responding to gun violence that claimed the lives of three young people on Friday night.

It happened at a home on the 1500 block of Illinois Avenue just before 7:00 p.m.

The victims were all under the age of 20. Neeley says every time we see one of these tragedies, we're losing our future.

He wants to develop a task force dedicated to these horrific crimes, and the time to do something about it is now.

"What a task force looks like is that you have many agencies that has law enforcement ability in your community. You have the State Police that's here. You have the Sheriff's Department, which is here. You have our own Flint PD that's here. You have college security guards that has policing powers, and then we also have the residency. We need to bring all forces to bear to make sure that young people are safe in our community," Neeley said.

According to Michigan State Police, one in a third of the homicides in Flint this year involve people under the age of 20.

In this case, one of the victims was 18 years old, and had a young child. Another victim was a student at U of M Flint.

Meanwhile, Pastor Jeffrey Hawkins is part of a group called "Caution."

He's gone through a similar situation where two of his children were murdered.

He and four others were called to the scene last night to help counsel a large crowd of families through the grieving process.

"I at least try to make some identity with them, so I can either console them or grief them. In most cases, I get people who call me after the fact that need to talk, that need prayer, that need some assistance, even with burying their loved one, or want me to speak at one of the funerals. I just try to accommodate them where I can because I know that it's such a hard time for them," Pastor Hawkins said.

Pastor Hawkins says he is developing a focus group to help families in these difficult times.

He says they do have a name for it, but he'll wait until it's official by either the end of this year or early next year.