Flint makes the state's deadline for its financial audit

(12/31/2019) - Just a couple weeks ago, major concerns over whether the deadline for Flint's financial audit would be complete.

But now the City will be heading into the New Year right on schedule.

Monday Council leaders held a press conference announcing the city's audit was complete -- and Tuesday the Mayor’s office confirmed that it had officially been finished and sent over to the state.

But that's not the only positive announced.

"It's a good day," said Eric Mays, Council Vice President. "The audit will be submitted today or tomorrow. It will be on time and we do not need a 30-day extension."

"2-3 weeks ago when we met with the auditors there were questions whether or not the information was flowing properly and that it would be done on time,” said Mays.

Mays, alongside Council President Monica Galloway, hoped to clear up any concerns.

"We sat down with them in October to see what their needs were,” said Galloway. “And we want the community to know that we have been actively been responding and working with the auditors in the capacity of the auditors. We do not do anything with the finance department is concerned."

In a statement, the Mayor’s office confirmed they submitted the finalized financial audit Tuesday -- delivering the report to the state Department of Treasury on time.

Mays also said there was a large increase in the city's general fund balance as well.

"We have got a 24 million dollar general fund balance,” said Mays. “That's up 4 million from the last year's fund balance."

Mays told us that an increase in the general fund came in part of some tough financial decisions.

“Probably the toughest decision I had to make was to enter into a 30-year agreement for water as it relates to the Great Lakes Authority contract,” said Mays.

The final audit report has been released publicly and can be found attached to this story.